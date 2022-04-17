Some real examples of discrimination

I’m still in disbelief after reading Dave Smith’s letter about pervasive discrimination against white men. “Being a white male is a guarantee of discriminatory treatment.” Seriously? Try being a female who is repeatedly passed over for much-deserved promotions because the less-qualified man “has a family to support.” Women are still making just 84.3% of a man’s salary for the same work. Only 5.5% of CEOs among 3,000 of the largest U.S. companies are women. Just 33 women held the position of CEO at a Fortune 500 company in 2020.
Also, the Fair Housing Act prohibits housing discrimination based on sex, race, religion, color, national origin and family status, but we have a sad history of denying people of color the opportunity of home ownership, depriving them of generational wealth. We are curtailing the rights of women to make decisions about their own reproductive health, denying gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths, and prohibiting transgender females from participating in sports. Sir, I’m having a hard time feeling sorry for you.
Linda Taylor, Cedar Falls