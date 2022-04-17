Some real examples of discrimination

I’m still in disbelief after reading Dave Smith’s letter about pervasive discrimination against white men. “Being a white male is a guarantee of discriminatory treatment.” Seriously? Try being a female who is repeatedly passed over for much-deserved promotions because the less-qualified man “has a family to support.” Women are still making just 84.3% of a man’s salary for the same work. Only 5.5% of CEOs among 3,000 of the largest U.S. companies are women. Just 33 women held the position of CEO at a Fortune 500 company in 2020.