Some questions for President Biden

Dear Joe,

Since cable media mental manipulators, their print media brethren and (anti)social media essentially were your surrogate campaign in 2020, please help American taxpayers by clarifying a few pertinent questions for us.

Precisely, Joe, what were your signature and unequivocal legislative achievements during your years as a U.S. representative? U.S. senator? How about as V.P.? And the measures you embellished to enhance the black family paradigm and development of personal responsibility? Actions to eradicate America's systemic and destructive drug addiction?

Help taxpayers understand why you personally voted not once, but twice, to tax citizens' Social Security -- up to 85% -- when it was never to have been taxed at all? Since you've got the floor, your obsessive penchant for executive orders has created some real "woke" moments, even among the ill-informed. How'd you ever evaluate so many far-reaching, critical issues so expeditiously? Finally, how about some detail on the Democrats' "American Whatever Plan" (rescue a misnomer).

Perhaps regularly scheduled, unscripted press conferences weekly could increase transparency. Take your time, Joe. We know facts are challenging. No plagiarism, Joe.

And your State of the Union date?

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

