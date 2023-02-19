Who may have the dubious honor of being the 2024 running mate of the guy who picks fights with Rihanna?

1. Mike Lindell: The My Pillow exec is a delusional election denier and conspiracy theorist. His product is white and square as are many Republicans.

2. Sarah Palin: Caribou Barbie has been on a roll ... downhill. Allegedly fired from her million-dollar Fox News gig because she was too dumb even for Fox. She lost two elections in the last six months to the same candidate. Time to make a splash and start grifting again.

3. Kanye West: Trump refused to be “Ye’s” running mate, maybe the opposite? Like Trump, Ye is self-absorbed, anti-Semitic, and likes Hitler.

4. Kari Lake: The biggest sore loser in Arizona history can read a teleprompter, lie on demand about everything, and files lawsuits to overturn elections she lost. Lake equals Donald Trump in a dress.

5. Herschel Walker: Knows little about science, civics, history, the Constitution, etc., which may make Trump look smart. Should help with the vampire/werewolf vote. Could bridge gap between anti-abortion and pro-choice since Walker claims anti-abortion yet pays for his girlfriend's abortions.

Russell Broadway, Waterloo