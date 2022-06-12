Some observations and perspective

Time for observations and perspective.

If an 18-year-old isn’t mature enough to own a firearm, then maybe 5-year-olds aren’t mature enough to change their gender.

Trump may have hurt your feelings, but Biden is hurting your family, finances and your freedom.

The problem is not guns; it is hearts without God, homes without discipline, schools without prayer and courtrooms without justice.

It is ironic that now they say “pray for our schools,” when just yesterday they took prayer out of our schools.

Now for my next trick -- I will give you three $600 checks. Then next year I will crash your 401k. You will pay $2,000 more in property taxes or rent. By the way you will also pay $800 more for fuel and $3,000 more for groceries.

Do elections have consequences?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

EDITOR'S NOTE: Three rounds of stimulus checks were sent to Americans, the first two under Donald Trump: $1,200 in April 2020, $600 in December 2020/January 2021; and the last under Joe Biden, $1,400 in March 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0