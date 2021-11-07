 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Some groups think they are above the law

  • 0
LTE

The other day I came upon a stop sign, but there was no one coming, and I could have gone through very safely. I did not because 1. I obey the law. and 2. A few years ago I rolled through one on an empty highway, not coming to a full stop, and got a $100 fine. OK, I was wrong and broke the law, even though it did no harm.

Meanwhile, law enforcement personnel who are refusing the mask and vaccine mandates in many states are taking "sick leave" or simply refusing to comply. It would appear that there is one group of people who truly believe they should obey only the laws which they personally feel are appropriate, and that if they are one of the 800 who have died for that belief, we should pay their families a pension as a "line of duty" death benefit.

Ronald Orf, Tripoli

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News