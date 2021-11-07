Some groups think they are above the law

The other day I came upon a stop sign, but there was no one coming, and I could have gone through very safely. I did not because 1. I obey the law. and 2. A few years ago I rolled through one on an empty highway, not coming to a full stop, and got a $100 fine. OK, I was wrong and broke the law, even though it did no harm.

Meanwhile, law enforcement personnel who are refusing the mask and vaccine mandates in many states are taking "sick leave" or simply refusing to comply. It would appear that there is one group of people who truly believe they should obey only the laws which they personally feel are appropriate, and that if they are one of the 800 who have died for that belief, we should pay their families a pension as a "line of duty" death benefit.