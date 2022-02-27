Some food for thought

How about some timely thoughts and quotes?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — “You need to love your freedom more than you are scared of a germ”
Anonymous —“They are telling the unjabbed to take the jab because the jab works, and telling the jabbed to get a booster because the jab doesn’t work. All while telling everyone that the unjabbed are putting the jabbed in danger by not getting a jab that didn’t protect the jabbed.”
Helpful distinctions today:
1. Men are not women.
2. Women are not men.
3. Pets are not kids.
4. Boyfriends/girlfriends are not spouses.
5. The internet isn’t the local church.
6. Words are not guns.
7. Feeling are not facts.
People are also reading…
Dave Smith, Waterloo