LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Some food for thought

How about some timely thoughts and quotes?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — “You need to love your freedom more than you are scared of a germ”

Anonymous —“They are telling the unjabbed to take the jab because the jab works, and telling the jabbed to get a booster because the jab doesn’t work. All while telling everyone that the unjabbed are putting the jabbed in danger by not getting a jab that didn’t protect the jabbed.”

Helpful distinctions today:

1. Men are not women.

2. Women are not men.

3. Pets are not kids.

4. Boyfriends/girlfriends are not spouses.

5. The internet isn’t the local church.

6. Words are not guns.

7. Feeling are not facts.

Dave Smith, Waterloo

 

