Letters to the Editor

Soldier grateful for Hy-Vee encounter

This morning, while shopping at Hy-Vee on University Avenue a young Hy-Vee employee (Drew) presented me with a veteran's coin thanking me for my service in the U.S. Army. The coin is very nice, with "Thank You For Your Service" on one side and a definition of a veteran on the other. Drew may or may not know that coins (challenge coins) are very popular for recognition of accomplishments in the military. They are proudly displayed by soldiers of all ranks. I have been fortunate to have received many such coins. There are two I am particularly proud of. One is from a three-star general and one came anonymously from a soldier recognizing my service in Vietnam. The coin Drew presented me is special and will join the above two as it came from a busy young man who took the time to recognize my years of service in the Army.

Thank you, Drew.

Finally, the University Avenue Hy-Vee is fortunate to have such a thoughtful employee who took time out of his busy day to recognize this old soldier for his service.

Stephen H. Koopmeiners

Col., U.S. Army, retired

