America was founded on principles of capitalism. But there are some who think communism is the solution for every problem. Organizations such as the Weather Underground, the Black Panther Party, Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Socialists of America have been agitating for communism for decades. We’ve even seen one senator who spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union. Now a whole squad of congresswomen support the dynamics that lead to communism. They don’t use the word “communism” very often, but their manifestos and stated goals are 100 % aligned with that ideology. The seductive terms used are “social justice”, “guaranteed income” and “equality.” The left seduces everyone by offering an impossible compromise — which leftists assure us will provide the advantages of both capitalism and communism. We’ll just allow capitalism to produce the wealth but force producers to redistribute wealth by regulatory or tax-and-spend schemes. They use terms like “ensuring a livable wage,” “protecting our most vulnerable,” or “correcting social injustices.” Have you noticed how Democrats like to use these deceptive terms? Socialism is a deal with the devil. It promises are seductive, but it delivers only misery.