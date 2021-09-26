Social Security, Medicare are not welfare

Do your headline writers actually read the columns/articles for which they prepare headlines? Cal Thomas' column, "Prioritize welfare reform," (Sunday, Sept. 19) did indeed talk about various ways he thinks the federal budget should be reformed, cut, and adjusted, but his only use of the word "welfare" comes very late in the column and is used to reference corporate welfare. Even then, his suggestion for "welfare reform" doesn't seem to be his major concern and worthy of the headline.

Thomas' greatest concern seems to be in regard to Medicare and Social Security, which are not "welfare!" He refers to them as "entitlements," a term which unfortunately has taken on the negative connotation of being a "hand-out." However, we who now receive Social Security and whose medical coverage is through Medicare have paid throughout our working careers into these federal programs in order to provide those benefits to those who were already retired. Now, for us and for future retirees, it's only right that we are entitled (that is, it's only right and appropriate) to expect that those who are still working should make contributions to these programs that are sufficient to fully benefit us retirees.