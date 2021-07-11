So much for "free" parking in downtown Waterloo

I was downtown Waterloo recently to drop off a piece of jewelry at Roth’s for repair. I parked in the new Grab-N-Go free 15 minute parking. I was in the store no more than 10 minutes and received a ticket. I hadn’t even been gone from my home 15 minutes. So much for free! I called the city and was told they would remove the fine but next time I’ll have to go to traffic court to contest it. Today, 40 days later, I received a $20 fine for not paying my ticket. So much for your free parking. No wonder nobody wants to come downtown Waterloo anymore. So I’ll give my business to Cedar Falls, who doesn’t charge to park.