So many needless COVID deaths

Last January old people like me spent hours tracking down where they could get vaccinated for COVID-19. Who would have thought that when the shots became available to younger people that millions of them would reject them? Who would have thought that it would become a litmus test of whether you were a good right-wing Republican?

Who would have thought people would listen to the Fox folks telling them that the shots don’t protect them, and that they should go buy hydroxychloroquine and horse deworming pills? People are spending money on these so-called cures, while rejecting free vaccinations that will protect them.

Who would have thought that Republican legislators and the governor of Iowa would pass a law to keep schools from requiring masks? Masks are the best way to slow the spread of COVID among school-age children who are not eligible for vaccinations yet.

How many people must get sick and die before we to vote these people out of office?

Jane Teaford, Cedar Falls

