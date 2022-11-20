 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
So long Iowa, it was good to have known you

LTE

My great-grandfather settled in Waterloo just after the Civil War and built a successful business there until its sale in 1946. The magnificently restored Fowler Company building, constructed in 1884, on East Fourth Street is testament to his entrepreneurial spirit. But if he were alive today, would he, like many young people today, consider settling in an Iowa where state government and congressional representation have now lost any sense of bipartisanship, one of the essential foundations of democracy. As a teenager, I have fond memories of visiting my Waterloo grandparents in the late 1950s and early 1960s. They were proud but moderate Republicans who were civil with all and counted Democrats among their friends; but they would have been appalled by today’s dogmatic extremism in their party. Although I never lived in Iowa, I have always had much affection for the state thanks to my visits with my Waterloo family. But now I have to say what was unthinkable until now: so long Iowa, it was good to have known you when.

Nicholas Fowler, M.D., Thornton, Colorado

