Small businesses need help after pandemic

I am wondering what Iowa's leadership can do in the way of helping small businesses reboot from the pandemic in the way of hiring? I am glad Gov. Reynolds pushed for reopening, but a lot of businesses were hit hard. Larger businesses who benefit from tax cuts and incentives pushed by the GOP are able to offer extravagant wage increases. The small businesses who pay more than our fair share of taxes, and who were hit hardest by the pandemic, cannot compete. If there are incentives that I am unaware of for small businesses, I am all ears. We have been in business since 1939. We serve Waterloo and the state with great services and product. We have employed generations of locals. We have given second chances to individuals who needed it. We have watched those individuals succeed, stay with us, and move on to other great journeys. Looking for some sort of information, resources, etc. We could use some help. A lot of us can.