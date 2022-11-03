 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Slanted article could have been written by Franken

LTE

I just subscribed yesterday to the online edition of The Courier and am already disappointed by the lack of valid journalistic standards I encountered in the very first article I read. Not the Courier I remember.

Presented as "alert" and "top story," the item, (Courier Des Moines Bureau), read like a puff piece direct from Franken campaign headquarters. It was so one-sided, slanted, and frankly misleading in how some "facts" were presented, I was appalled. I thought I somehow had wandered into the Opinion page without knowing. But no, this was a "news" story about a Franken campaign stop. His publicity department and press secretary could not have written a better item, with any more bias.

As for age, how many of our current U.S. senators run two miles every day before work? Iowa is lucky to have a man of such wisdom, experience, sound judgment, integrity, and good health! Sen. Grassley's tenure in the U.S. Senate gives him a much bigger voice for Iowa than any freshman senator could ever wield.

Shame on the Courier for publishing such a one-sided "news" story that reads like it came from the publicity department of a political campaign.

Dorothy Fischer, Cedar Falls

