Situation at border is concerning
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Situation at border is concerning

LTE

Very concerning how many unaccompanied migrant children this administration has allowed to be placed into sex trafficking and also how many terrorists have been allowed to enter this country thru the southern border which is no longer contained.

Theresa Sadler, Dunkerton

