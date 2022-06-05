Shooting deer with an AR-15 is dangerous to humans

Another less-than-brilliant bill was passed by the Republicans in the Legislature and sent to our governor. They want to allow people armed with military-style, semi-automatic AR-15 rifles to have their own January hunting season to kill deer.

According to Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, a promoter of the bill, the purpose of the season is not for sport hunting but to control the number of deer. The Republicans say the want to keep farmers from losing corn and lessen car-deer accidents. Rozenboom thinks it is best to use these efficient rifles to kill deer more effectively. Sadly, we know how effectively these weapons can kill and how indiscriminately they may kill at the same time.

A child playing outside in the snow, and hikers or cross-country skiers trying to enjoy the peace of a winter woods, any ice fishermen sitting on a pond or river, a mom driving down any road or dad watching TV with the kids could be killed or injured by a stray bullet fired by a person who has no idea there is an innocent person within the two-mile killing zone of their automatic rifle.

The bill has now gone to Gov. Reynolds. Hopefully she has not signed it. Maybe the fact that she she has grandchildren will cause her to do the right thing and not sign it.

David Gearhart, Oelwein

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0