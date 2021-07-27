 Skip to main content
Shoitz Hospital building should be repurposed, not demolished
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Shoitz Hospital building should be repurposed, not demolished

LTE

Schoitz Hospital has been a landmark in Waterloo for many years. It was given to Waterloo in memory of Otto Schoitz’s wife, Charlotte, and could still be a landmark if it was restored instead of demolished.

What a great location for senior housing. There is ample parking, it is close to restaurants, pharmacies, churches and a hospital. The building has elevators, the rooms are good sizes, and there is required plumbing and electrical in each room.

Parts of the building have already been redecorated. The main floor would be excellent to house a small indoor mall. It has lots of windows for displays. A coffee shop or bistro could serve shoppers. The first floor already has public restrooms.

There are many reasons to keep this landmark rather than to tear it down. Why tear down a landmark that could be an asset for the city? There are several properties in Waterloo that should be demolished, just not this one.

Louis Starkey, Waterloo

