Shame on The Courier for printing gun modification information

Thank you, Jeff Reinitz, for your informative article on how to modify a Glock Model 23 to make it an illegal small machine gun. You have saved the criminals so much time by including where to purchase this simple kit for as little as $19. Oh, and it gets better -- the sellers can be contacted through Facebook, you can pay with PayPal and you have two colors to choose from. If you can't find the Facebook page, Jeff has taken all the hassle out by giving you the online shopping site Wish, which only charges $17. Sorry, presently "sold out." But wait, there's more; if you are lucky enough to have access to a 3-D printer -- have at it.