“Separation of church and state,” as cited in a recent letter to the editor, is an old canard found nowhere in the Constitution of the United States of America – Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Baptists notwithstanding.

The First Amendment simply states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

That amendment protects the people and their religious beliefs (and religions) from government, and certainly was never intended to protect government from religion.

Multiple states have authorized school vouchers to help concerned parents avoid what has become unpleasantness in the government school system, much of which can be traced directly back to Marxist-Leninist doctrine. John Dewey and Howard Zinn have had an important role in this degradation of education in our republic.

If your contempt for our Judeo-Christian heritage is so profound, may I suggest that you put your money where your mouth is and donate it directly to your favorite government school(s). The ideologically and morally corrupt NEA/ATF/Democratic Party would be very grateful.

We also could help education by eliminating the U.S. Department of Education, which has no constitutional basis.

Roger W. Smith, Waterloo