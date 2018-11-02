STEVE SCHELL
CEDAR FALLS --- This upcoming election should not be about the president. Most of us, one way or the other, have made up our minds about him. This election should be about sending the Republican Party a very strong message. The Republican Party has abdicated their responsibility to challenge a wreckless, irresponsible, and dishonest leader. This president is governing as though he received a mandate; he did not. When you lose the popular vote by more than three million, but squeak by in the Electoral College that is not a mandate. That means you compromise and work with the opposition. Now, this president thinks he can change the part of the Constitution that says that all people born in this country are citizens. And he thinks he can just do it by executive order.
A message needs to be sent to all Republican candidates up and down the ticket because they are not challenging this president when he is in need of it. Our own Senator Grassley is at the head of that group. Now, it is up to us voters to send that message on Tuesday, Nov. 6. We need to put in place those who will challenge this president.
