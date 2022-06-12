 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Send a message on gun violence in November

What will it take to begin limiting gun violence in the U.S.? I think it will only happen through political death. What do I mean by that?

Currently, 10 Republican senators have to change their minds about gun-related issues. Sixty votes are needed to pass a bill. The 50 Democratic senators need 10 Republicans to join them. Despite the majority of Americans being in favor of some from of legislative action to curb mass shootings and gun violence, Congress remains unmoved. Why is that?

In a recent news interview a moderate Republican was asked: "What would happen if you voted for gun control?" His response: "My state would vote me out of office." That is the problem. Until some senators put moral values before political ambition, nothing will change. Someone must be willing to sacrifice their political career over the slaughter of children and adults. 

In the Bible's description of the trial and death of Jesus, Caiaphas the high priest says: "It is better that one man die than the people." To put that in today's political context: It is necessary that some senators be willing to politically die for gun safety to happen in the U.S.

Iowa's two senators strongly oppose any change in gun-related legislation. What message will Iowa voters give them at election time?

The Rev. George Karnik

 

