Seat belts and semis: A deadly combination

My local news reported that a semi truck crashed into the side of a smaller vehicle with the driver trapped inside. I'll just believe that the driver was "trapped" by that great god and savior the seat belt. She was transferred to Rochester with serious injuries. No mention was made of which driver caused the crash, which makes me wonder: Is there some unpublicized program to hide any blame from being put on big riggers because it might give the public a bad perception of big trucks?

I know of a similar case in which a semi truck crashed into the driver side of a pickup. The driver was not seat belted and was pushed to the other side of the vehicle. He was walking around limping. I videoed his truck. I'd have to be an idiot not to believe he would have been killed or severely maimed had he been seat belted and politically correct in the crushed area of his trunk. This is only one case where the truth humiliates that great god the seat belt law. Google "victims of seat belt laws."