Let's talk abortion. It's about the birds and the bees. When the sperm meets the egg in the fallopian tube a zygote is formed. A zygote is a fertilized egg cell that results from the union of a female gamete (egg, or ovum) with a male gamete (sperm). The zygote stage is brief and is followed by cleavage when the single-cell cleaves and the process of forming a baby is on the way. Does destroying a zygote represent the killing of a human? I feel that, in fact, it does. Also, I am a defender of abortion. Therefore I must be a defender of killing a human being. There is no woman out there who has had an abortion who does not feel at some level that she has ended the life of a human being, her child. Imagine that. If you are a male, it is not possible. A woman who makes that decision and lives with that the rest of her life should receive understanding, not scorn. Scorn is at the heart of overturning Roe v. Wade.