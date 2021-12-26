Let's talk abortion. It's about the birds and the bees. When the sperm meets the egg in the fallopian tube a zygote is formed. A zygote is a fertilized egg cell that results from the union of a female gamete (egg, or ovum) with a male gamete (sperm). The zygote stage is brief and is followed by cleavage when the single-cell cleaves and the process of forming a baby is on the way. Does destroying a zygote represent the killing of a human? I feel that, in fact, it does. Also, I am a defender of abortion. Therefore I must be a defender of killing a human being. There is no woman out there who has had an abortion who does not feel at some level that she has ended the life of a human being, her child. Imagine that. If you are a male, it is not possible. A woman who makes that decision and lives with that the rest of her life should receive understanding, not scorn. Scorn is at the heart of overturning Roe v. Wade.
Gregory Hoekstra, Waterloo