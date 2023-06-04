C.S Lewis and Augusto Del Noce were two 20th century philosophers who predicted what is happening in our time.

Both men foresaw a cadre of technocratic elite that would capture international corporations, government, and mass media in order to merge science with Marxist political dialectics into what both men labeled as "Scientism."

Lewis published "The Abolition of Man" in 1943 and claimed psychology and technology would be perfected to point of modern "magicians" negating historical values to create an earthly dystopian reality rooted in relativism.

Del Noce's book "The Crisis of Modernity" cited the synthesis of Marxism and left-wing psychoanalysis as the only effective weapon against Christian civilization. In a 1970 article titled "The Ascendance of Eroticism" he wrote: “The decisive battle against Christianity could be fought only at the level of the sexual revolution.”

Both men predicted a degenerate neo-Gnosticism manifesting as secularism, scientism and eroticism that eventually degrades into nihilism, tyranny, and violence.

Advocates of transgenderism for children should go to Rumble.com, search for "Affirmation Generation" and watch that 90-minute documentary featuring health professionals and detransitioners.

COVID was politicized. Environmental Social Governance scores and the Green agenda are about centralizing power. Scientism is not science.

Jeffrey Fischels, Cedar Falls