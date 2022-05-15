 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

School choice is an ethical issue

LTE

"School choice is a freedom issue."

That's what Republican state Rep. Sandy Salmon, Gov Kim Reynolds and a number of Iowa Republicans are saying about their proposal to use our tax money to fund private schools.

We exercised our freedom of school choice to send our children and grandchildren to St. Paul's School, not because the Waverly-Shell Rock public schools are inferior (or as Salmon maintains, because they "indoctrinate students with critical race theory, sexual identity and gender ideology, etc."), but because we value the added dimension of faith and intentional Christian community. We didn't expect taxpayers to pay for our free choice.

However, we are deeply concerned about another freedom issue. Where is the freedom for the majority of Iowa children in rural, small towns or inner city areas? Who will fund their schools when money is being siphoned off as "voucher/scholarships" for students whose families may earn up to four times the poverty level? If this bill passes the majority of Iowa children will be deprived of a quality Iowa education because tax money is being redirected to small, elite minority.

I seldom agree with Salmon, but she's right: School choice is both a freedom and ethical issue!

Larry Trachte, Waverly

 

