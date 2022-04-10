 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

School bus drivers deserve a raise

  • 0
LTE

Well, looks like this school district showed its appreciation for its bus drivers. Again. They break their backs to get your students to school, and you show your appreciation with balloons and popcorn? If I was still driving I would take that as an insult. They worked throughout the pandemic just like the educators, and the only people there that got the bonuses were office people? They didn’t have their butts in the driver’s seat with overcrowded buses. You don’t realize that you can’t function without drivers, doesn’t matter what company is working for you. Bonuses all around, otherwise you may lose more drivers. They deserve that and so much more.

Janet Amsbary, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recent stories you may have missed

Recent stories you may have missed

Two Florida bicyclists lost their lives recently when a man officially cited by authorities as being in the country illegally allegedly slit t…

US and NATO must stop Putin

US and NATO must stop Putin

President Biden stated what world leaders all think. Putin and his regime must go. Putin will not stop with only destroying Ukraine; he will i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News