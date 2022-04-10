School bus drivers deserve a raise

Well, looks like this school district showed its appreciation for its bus drivers. Again. They break their backs to get your students to school, and you show your appreciation with balloons and popcorn? If I was still driving I would take that as an insult. They worked throughout the pandemic just like the educators, and the only people there that got the bonuses were office people? They didn’t have their butts in the driver’s seat with overcrowded buses. You don’t realize that you can’t function without drivers, doesn’t matter what company is working for you. Bonuses all around, otherwise you may lose more drivers. They deserve that and so much more.