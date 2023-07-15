Say no to the Jubilee wind project.

Next Era has been securing wind easements without knowledge to the public. It is time to stand up and fight against this invasion of our beautiful rural landscape. A grassroots effort is taking shape to amend the regulations currently in force. This will provide farther setback to dwellings, require CSR levels at 55 or lower, and zoning and decommissioning regulations.

Wind turbines cause damage to human health, kill wildlife, and affect livestock. The effects are infrasound waves, shadow flicker, ground vibration, disturbed air distribution, and electromagnetic field disturbance. Good cropland is taken out of operation for gigantic foundations, access roads, transmission lines, and substations. Existing roads are damaged during construction.

The saddest consequence of wind farms is the destruction of community relationships. Neighbors turn against each other for corporate greed. What you do with your land crosses the line when it causes your neighbor harm.

Turbines are not environmentally friendly as claimed. They need fossil fuels for production, maintenance, repairs, and decommissioning. The ground is contaminated from oil, and blades end up in wind turbine graveyards.

There is a public meeting July 24 at 6 p.m. in the St. Athanasius gym in Jesup. Let your voice be heard.

Kathie Cunningham, La Porte City