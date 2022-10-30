Say no to proposed amendment on guns

Vote no on the proposed constitutional amendment. Backers say it’s just adding the U.S. Second Amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But why bother? We already have the Second Amendment.

The Iowa amendment goes much further than the Second Amendment, because it adds: “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny." According to a Drake University law professor: “What that means is attempts to regulate guns will have a large hurdle to jump over in order to be OK."

Iowa has several common-sense gun laws, such as the law that says someone with a restraining order or convicted of domestic violence, cannot own a gun. If the amendment passes, that law might be declared unconstitutional.

Or, if a future Legislature passes a law that 18-year-olds cannot own an assault weapon, that law might be challenged. The Iowa Supreme Court might say it does not meet “strict scrutiny” and declare it unconstitutional.

The words “strict scrutiny” do not appear anywhere in Iowa’s constitution. Not for life, liberty, or possessions; not for freedom of speech or religion. If this amendment passes, gun rights would be more protected than any of those rights.

Tony Reid, Cedar Falls