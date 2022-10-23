Say no to gun amendment to Iowa Constitution

Two Bristol, Connecticut, law officers are murdered in a hail of gunfire. Their assailant’s assault weapon sprayed an estimated 80 rounds before he was shot by a wounded policeman. Thus far in 2022, at least 53 policemen have been slaughtered by gunfire. Ordinary citizens are dying from gun-related attacks at the highest rate in more than 30 years. The carnage is getting worse as anxiety-driven gun purchases increase.

Rather than promote common-sense gun legislation, the gun lobby has proposed a state constitutional amendment restricting the ability of future legislatures to pass gun safety measures. Their proposal states that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restriction of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

“Any and all restrictions” proscribes reasonable legislation regarding age, secure storage, and restrictions about where people can carry firearms. If the amendment passes, carrying assault weapons into grocery stores, county courthouses, and schools, will be legalized.

On Nov. 8, turn your ballot over and vote no on the “strict scrutiny” amendment to the Iowa constitution.

Michael Dargan, Cedar Falls