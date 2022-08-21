 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Save us from tax-and-spend idiots

LTE

Are you kidding me?

President Biden informed us yesterday that inflation for July was zero! That's right, no inflation in July. Really? What land of make-believe is this man living in? A widow in Iowa recently showed up at a utility board meeting to complain about the astronomical rise in her gas and electric bill. It would eat up half of her meager monthly Social Security check! And now the Democrats will spend the country out of inflation with the passing of a $780 billion package to save the planet? Our country is bankrupt, and all these clowns can do is borrow more money from the Chinese. Please answer me this, Mr. President: If there was no inflation in July why did all my utility bills and grocery bills go up? Gas has gone down recently so the cost of transportation is down, but you'll notice nothing has gone down in the grocery store. Lord save us from these tax-and-spend idiots!

Richard Petersen, Waterloo

