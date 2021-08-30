Save American from Joe Biden

America is back! So says the idiot in the White House. Actually the Taliban is back. Al-Qaida is back. High gas prices are back. Higher energy prices are back. Inflation is back. Russian pipeline is back while America's pipeline is shutdown. Out-of-control spending by politicians is back that won't fix anything. Our 4000+ bridges in Iowa won't all get restored even with a $1 trillion+ bill. COVID-19 is back and not going anywhere. This dummy campaigned on shutting down the virus. Ran on his great foreign policy experience and we now have the greatest hostage situation in American history. We've had war in the Middle East. We have a president who will not take questions for the most part. Mumbles, fumbles and stumbles through speeches. Once asked out loud, "what am I doing here?" We have a president who has lied about Republican voting laws. We're seeing the effects of big government in our nationwide shortage of workers. I am so glad I have nothing to do with this party. This is an un-American, no prosperity party. The American people will continue to struggle over the next three years, hopefully we stay safe.