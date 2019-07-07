KEN EARNEST
CEDAR FALLS --- I recently attended the open house of the new safety center in Cedar Falls. Not only is the building top notch and equipped with the latest technology, the public was introduced to many of the people that serve and protect our community. These people have been trained in both security and fire protection. Especially, as we were told, that all female staff have been cross trained in both areas. This was especially reassuring as the public could see and meet many of these fine city employees.
It was reassuring to meet and greet at this outstanding facility designed to help protect the people and city of Cedar Falls.
