Russia cannot win in Ukraine

The Russians can't win in Ukraine, which means they will eventually lose, as they did in Afghanistan.

The Russians will lose for the same reasons the U.S. could not win these three wars:

Korea. U.S. could not win due to China sending fighters and arms from the northern border. We did not want war with China, so we settled for a 1953 armistice with 30,000 US troops still stationed there on the DMZ 69 years later.

Vietnam: U.S. could not win due to China sending fighters and arms from the north down the Ho Chi Minh trail. We did not want war with China, so we left Saigon rooftops with refugees clinging to our helicopters.

Afghanistan: U.S. could not win due to Pakistan/neighbors sending fighters and arms across adjacent borders. We did not want war with Pakistan, so we left Kabul with refugees clinging to our planes.

Russia cannot win due to NATO sending fighters and arms across Ukraine's western borders. Putin does not want war with NATO, so he will stage a made-for-TV retreat, if he is still in control.

U.S. Green Berets have taught Ukraine how to fight guerrilla war since March 2014, when Putin "annexed" the Crimea, turning the war into a 'bleeding wound' for Russia.

R. F. McCusker, Waterloo

