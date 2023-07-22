America, take off your blinders.

The Constitution allows any qualified person to run for the president of the United States. This isn’t a mandate. This voluntary service requires monumental sacrifices benefiting America.

A parent must provide for a minor child. Failure to adequately provide and perform what society’s minimum mandates carries consequences.

We must distinguish between mandatory obligatory and voluntary choices. U.S. jurisprudence protects our rights while helping us achieve our desires through litigation. The burden protecting their desires is on the individual seeking, not on the American society.

A run for the White House is not mandatory. Those reporting or explaining proposed delays in the criminal prosecution of one person to voluntarily run for the presidency must distinguish the difference.

The issue is: What a person must do vs. what a person wants to do.

Remember, there are millions of alternative and qualified potential choices. Some think they are the best one for the office.

Our legal system only protects an individual’s rights, not desires. Rest assured if one person was the only person for the job, Americans will draft or appoint him/her. Besides, they can run in 2028 if they are successful in litigation now.

Vernon Weems, Waterloo