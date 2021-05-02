Rules for revolutionaries

One rule is to not identify your name, nor state what you will do after you are in power. Their plan: Speak only in vague generalities and use simple phrases the public can identify with. Terms such as “socialist”, “communist” or “Marxist” generally have a negative connotation, and while millennials typically like them, the population at large does not. Do not look to antagonize ordinary Americans more than is necessary. Use terms such as “progressive” or “social justice warrior” to describe yourself. These are far less threatening to the average American. Fidel Castro initially identified himself as a “humanist.” Only after he felt secure in his new position did he announce to the world: “I am a Marxist-Leninist.”