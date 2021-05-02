 Skip to main content
Rules for revolutionaries
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LTE

Are we seeing “rules for revolutionaries?”

One rule is to not identify your name, nor state what you will do after you are in power. Their plan: Speak only in vague generalities and use simple phrases the public can identify with. Terms such as “socialist”, “communist” or “Marxist” generally have a negative connotation, and while millennials typically like them, the population at large does not. Do not look to antagonize ordinary Americans more than is necessary. Use terms such as “progressive” or “social justice warrior” to describe yourself. These are far less threatening to the average American. Fidel Castro initially identified himself as a “humanist.” Only after he felt secure in his new position did he announce to the world: “I am a Marxist-Leninist.”

Another rule is get control over mass media and the education system. Truth is defined by whatever the revolution says it is, and anyone who dares speak out is immediately silenced. Only information advancing the revolutionary cause may be heard and taught. Once the revolution gains control over mass media, it controls all the information that is disseminated. Once the revolution gains control over the education system, it controls the future.

How is President Biden responding to rules espoused by revolutionaries?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

