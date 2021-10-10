 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Root cause of arctic warming is clear

  • 0
LTE

It is well known that the Arctic has warmed much faster than the rest of the world, but the reasons for this accelerated warming are less clear. Part of it is caused by changes in the Arctic’s albedo or reflectivity. Snow and ice reflect much of the sun’s light. However, as the Arctic has warmed, more snow and ice has melted. The resulting water or land surface are darker, causing less sunlight to be reflected, and this accelerates the warming of the surface.

Ongoing research is giving us some understanding of the warming not explained by changes in albedo. A study conducted by NASA found that clouds have increased in the fall, probably from changing meteorological conditions. Another study published in “Nature Climate Change” found that the Arctic is warming faster in winter when it is always dark and changes in the surface reflectivity cannot be a factor. These studies suggest that increased fall clouds along with winter clouds act like a blanket and reflect more of the Earth’s heat back down to the surface, accelerating the warming of the Arctic.

The situation is complex, but it is clear that the root cause is the warming of the planet.

David Voigts, Jesup

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grassley fights for Iowans

Grassley fights for Iowans

Sen. Chuck Grassley is a fighter. If we’ve learned nothing else from his decades of service to the state of Iowa, everyone must remember the f…

Left and right adopt same slogan

Left and right adopt same slogan

It is finally happening. It seems the right and the left are using the same slogan to push their views on abortion and masks/vaccines. We may …

Anecdotal mask data is not helpful

Anecdotal mask data is not helpful

Information for determining the efficacy of mask wearing as protection from COVID-19 is of two sorts: observational — which is anecdotal — doe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News