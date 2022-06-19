Roe was a disaster from the beginning

In his book “The Brethren,” reporter Bob Woodward wrote that Justice Harry Blackmun’s draft of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision was so flawed that one Blackmun law clerk upon reviewing it, ”was astonished” at its lack of constitutional foundation. Other clerks privately dubbed it “Harry’s abortion.” Justice Sandra Day O’Connor would later warn: “The Roe framework … is clearly on a collision course with itself.”

James Madison and others who framed the Constitution wisely established distinct, co-equal branches of government. The legislative branch makes law. The judicial branch interprets law. On Jan. 22, 1973, seven Supreme Court justices became legislators by inventing a “fundamental right” to abortion. Dissenting Justice Byron White criticized the decision as “an act of raw judicial power.” Translation: “Guys, you just jumped the shark.” He warned that deciding abortion policy was historically the proper role of the legislative, not judicial branch, and would prove to be unworkable.

Abortion policy should be returned to “we the people,” through our elected state representatives. America’s “second great national sin” has claimed over 60 million innocent unborn human lives. How best resolve this issue? Madison might respond: “That is in your hands, precisely as we intended it.”

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

