Roe is precedent, but precedents can change

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case challenging a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

While national polls indicate strong support for Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court justices are not required to bow to public opinion.

Justice Harry Blackmun, in the majority opinion in Roe, wrote that viability, the ability of the fetus to live outside the mother’s womb, was the “compelling point” in fetal development where the state has a legitimate interest in regulating abortion.

However, some researchers think that a balanced reading of current neuroscientific evidence “points towards an immediate and unreflective pain experience mediated by the developing function of the nervous system from as early as 12 weeks” (Derbyshire SW, Bockman JC, “Reconsidering fetal pain,” Journal of Medical Ethics 2020; 46:3-6).

If a 12-week-old fetus can experience pain, could the conservative majority on today’s court argue that the state has a legitimate interest in further regulating abortion?

Roe established a long-standing legal precedent. But legal precedents are occasionally overturned. Witness Brown v. Board of Education, where the court stated that racially segregated school systems are “inherently unequal,” a doctrine it had previously denied in Plessy v. Ferguson.

John Kearney, Waterloo

