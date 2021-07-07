Road courses not what stock car racing fans want

Some of you were around when we had a stock car race track called Tunis Speedway. It was a weekend full of exciting racing, cars banging around for position, and occasionally a dust-up between angry drivers.

It was a local tourist attraction that brought hundreds of race fans out to enjoy racing. It was also dollars coming into our area.

After Tunis Speedway went away due to “progress,” stock car racing flourished in other area towns. But if you were a stock car race fan, you most likely evolved to the big-ticket racing, NASCAR. NASCAR grew by leaps and bounds.

Non-stock car fans made jokes and still do about NASCAR races. They would ridicule the sport -- like it was 500 left turns, and it was so boring it was like watching paint dry.

Loyal NASCAR fans are currently being ignored by the management of NASCAR by the insertion of six races being held at road course tracks. There are multiple turns and twists on non-oval tracks. That’s not stock car racing; that’s not NASCAR. NASCAR believes they know what stock car fans want to watch, but it is not races on Indy track courses.

Tom Hagarty, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0