Rittenhouse verdict was jury nullification

Steve Bakke offered his point of view on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict (Guest Column, Jan. 2). I'll offer mine.

Court TV showed the entire trial so we saw what they jury did.

The judge in the case came under criticism because among other things he disallowed the state to refer to the men Rittenhouse shot as ''victims'' while letting the defense call them "rioters" and "looters."

The shooting happened at a Black Lives Mater protest, so of course Blacks would be interested in the case's outcome.

The state had video proof of Rittenhouse provoking the entire incident by pointing his rifle at his first victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, and at Kelly and Josh Ziminski. Another video showed a Black guy accusing Rittenhouse of pointing his gun at him earlier that evening and asking how he was now a medic. Rittenhouse's attorney admitted during closing he had pointed his gun at the man, contradicting his own client.

The jury was given provocation instructions which they ignored; you can't start a confrontation and then claim self-defense when you think you are about to get your clock cleaned.

This was a case of jury nullification.

Rittenhouse supporters, keep that same energy when verdicts come in like the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Marlon Micou, Waterloo

