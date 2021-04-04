These right-wing wackos politicized getting a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Donald Trump and his wife got vaccinated in private. Why?
So this right-wing wacko with a gun drove to a big shopping center in Boulder, Colorado, and started shooting people who were waiting in line to get the vaccine. Ten people including a police officer are dead. Kind of reminds me of something that happened on Jan. 6 that was caused by a white supremacist devil. A “dark day” in American history.
I'm due to get my second vaccine shot, and no right-wing devil is going to stop me.
When are people going to wake up and do something about all this gun violence? Not these right-wing Republicans.
Ernest Nunnally, Waterloo