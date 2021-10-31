Right to vote is most fundamental of all

The right to vote is the right upon which all our other rights depend. It is the only right that gives the powerless power over the powerful and is the only thing that holds autocrats at bay and has served to preserve our democracy for over two centuries. Reasonable voter ID requirements to make sure each vote is legitimate are fine, but when used to make it all but impossible for some to vote, a dangerous line has been crossed. The same can be said for the many states that engage in gerrymandering, which is simply a way to tilt the playing field and distort the will of the people.