Iowans understand that no matter what we look like or our zip code, we are part of a community and stronger when we come together for our families and neighbors. Unfortunately, Kim Reynolds uses divisive issues to pull us apart to distract us from the fact that she’s a corporate sellout who keeps prioritizing her wealthy donors over us. Fewer Iowans are working today than when Kim Reynolds first took office. Instead of helping workers, Iowans are leaving the state for better jobs and better opportunities.

During her tenure as governor the Iowa Legislature has shifted $45 billion of public money to private schools, reducing the available funds for public schools in the state. According to a recent survey by the National Center for Education Statistics, 94% of teachers spend their own money to stock their classrooms with the necessary supplies and resources. This has led to an increased burden on families by requiring them to provide increasingly higher amounts of supplies each year. This trend of forced contributions by teachers and families is effectively reducing Iowa family incomes while the state has nearly a $2 billion dollar surplus.

Gov. Reynolds policies are pro-taxpayer if you are wealthy.

Kimberly Karol, La Porte City