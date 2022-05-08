 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Reynolds deserves praise for trans athlete ban

  • 0
LTE

In response to those speaking out against our governor signing House File 2416 to not allow transgender athletes to compete in sports other than their born biological gender, hats off for a great decision by her.

All parents and grandparents who have biological daughters and granddaughters that have worked and trained starting at a very young age to achieve their dreams and goals in women's sports should agree with this decision. Also all women who have competed in sports over the years to attain their athletic programs at the level they are today should agree on this decision in keeping women's sports to biological women.

If transgender athletes want to compete in sports they should start their own athletic programs as women did years ago by contacting their schools, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and even the NCAA. This would keep all athletes on a fair and even playing field.

Stephen Sterratt, Cedar Falls

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden is a thug like Putin

Biden is a thug like Putin

Death can occur instantly, like Putin’s blowing up Ukrainians, or by inches, “death by a thousand cuts” by Joe Biden. He calls Putin a thug, a…

When is a muffler not a muffler?

When is a muffler not a muffler?

Google search for Iowa law 321.436. Look in a dictionary for "muffler." You don't have to be real smart to understand it. When something doesn…

Son was taken too soon

Son was taken too soon

Gone to soon. On March 22, my whole world changed. My son, LaVance Cooper, was shot and killed. It seemed as if my world just stopped. I would…

Earth Day reflections

Earth Day reflections

During Earth Day week, I reflect on why I care about the Earth when I am not directly affected. I live a comfortable retirement lifestyle, vis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News