Reynolds deserves praise for trans athlete ban

In response to those speaking out against our governor signing House File 2416 to not allow transgender athletes to compete in sports other than their born biological gender, hats off for a great decision by her.

All parents and grandparents who have biological daughters and granddaughters that have worked and trained starting at a very young age to achieve their dreams and goals in women's sports should agree with this decision. Also all women who have competed in sports over the years to attain their athletic programs at the level they are today should agree on this decision in keeping women's sports to biological women.

If transgender athletes want to compete in sports they should start their own athletic programs as women did years ago by contacting their schools, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and even the NCAA. This would keep all athletes on a fair and even playing field.

Stephen Sterratt, Cedar Falls

