LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Revere life, oppose abortion

Gregory Hoekstra's recent letter (Dec. 26) to the editor compels refutation.

Hoekstra states: "Abortion is about the birds and the bees." The phrase "birds and bees" suggests a creative act. Abortion, by definition, is destructive.

Hoekstra acknowledges the humanity of an unborn child while simultaneously defending abortion. He culminates this dichotomy with the rhetorical statement: "I must be a defender of killing a human being."

Despite Hoekstra's generalizations, there are women for whom having an abortion is as inconsequential as discarding the day's garbage. And there are men traumatized to learn that a partner chose abortion rather than carrying the child to term.

I passionately oppose legislation legalizing abortion; however, my opposition is not, as Hoekstra implies, grounded in a demonization of women who've chosen abortion. I oppose the legalization solely because I revere life.

Marcia Bauer, Waterloo

