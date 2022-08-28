 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Return to prosperity

The U.S. just hit two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth (also known as a recession), and it seems like there has never been more uncertainty in the state of the American economy than right now. This is all due to the Biden Administration and Nancy Pelosi’s reckless spending agenda that started last year when they passed the American Rescue Plan. Since then, the Democrats have only continued to pass more of these wasteful spending packages, claiming that it will fix the sky high inflation that is hurting so many working families. Representative Hinson sees right through these outrageous bills, and all the excessive spending and radical policies that are snuck into them. She is one of few who actually reads through these bills and knows that a very small portion, if anything at all, will ever actually do what the Dems claim they will.

If you want to have any chance of redeeming our economy and returning to the economically prosperous nation we once were, the Republicans need to take back the House this November. I’m doing my part by voting for Representative Ashley Hinson this fall, and I strongly urge you to do the same.

Nancy Ebel, Waterloo

