Restrictive covenants are a fact of local history

I recently did some digging into “restrictive covenants”. These were legally binding agreements among home owners or stipulations by homebuilders forbidding the sale of a home or tract of land to anyone from a particular racial group.

Black Hawk County public records illustrate how Black people and other non-White people were systematically excluded from buying homes in certain neighborhoods. For example, between 1914 and 1950, at least 13 subdivisions, almost all in the Cedar Heights area were created with restrictive covenants. These subdivisions include Pfeiffer Place, Lincoln Park, Bungalowland, Cedar Heights, Kuehn’s, Bel Air, Longwood, Westview, Longwood Park, White Oaks, Auditor’s Plot 25, Fairs Acres, Oakland Park, Sunset Knolls, and Pleasant Oaks.

The all-white Cedar Heights neighborhoods formed a buffer zone between Waterloo with its growing Black population and Cedar Falls. This history remains evident in the diversity differences between Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

Critical race theory simply asks us to acknowledge the history of how “we all got here”, looking critically at the effects of past and present laws and public policies on white and non-white people. It’s up to us to ensure a truly level playing field. Isn’t that the essence of “liberty and justice for all?”

Melissa Heston, Cedar Falls

