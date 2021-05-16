 Skip to main content
Respect the police, respect the griffin
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

This is in response to Linda Kofoed's letter on May 11 where this Cedar Falls resident asks the Waterloo Police Department to "Give up the griffin." Toward the end of her letter she recognizes that "police need respect," then at the end of her letter she disrespects the Waterloo police by saying "phase out the griffin, no replacement needed."

Really, Linda? You plan to show them respect by taking away the symbol of what they hold dear, something they take great pride in?

Robert Camarata, Grundy Center

