Regarding Gov. Ron DeSantis' moving of immigrants, perhaps he could consult with rescue groups who have been moving thousands of cats and dogs from shelters in the South to new homes in the North.

These moves are done with great care for all involved, and are carefully planned and coordinated with staff from destination cities as well as all the stops along the way.

Hope any future immigrant moves are done with such care and competence.

Gerri Perreault, Cedar Falls