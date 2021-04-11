Rescind 2002 Authorization of Military Force

In 2002 Congress passed the Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq. This 2002 AUMF gave the president the power to authorize the war against Saddam Hussein’s regime and to use U.S. armed forces as “necessary and appropriate” to “defend U.S. national security against the continuing threat posed by Iraq”. Since Saddam Hussein’s regime was overthrown in 2003 and the end to the U.S. missions in Iraq was declared in 2011, the 2002 AUMF is outdated and no longer necessary.

It is long past time to place the power to declare war back into the hands of Congress and prevent the misuse of the 2002 AUMF to justify any unauthorized new military actions. Congress has the constitutional duty to determine if and when the United States goes to war. I applaud Sen. Chuck Grassley for so-sponsoring S.J. Res. 10 which would repeal both the 2002 Iraq AUMF and the 1991 Gulf War AUMF which are no longer relevant. Several of us have spoken with the office Sen. Joni Ernst about this topic and urge her to also co-sponsor S.J. Res. 10.